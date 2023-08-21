These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Morris County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Morris County” report:

No. 1 - The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering

No. 2 - Morris County School of Technology

No. 3 - West Morris Mendham High School

No. 4 - Mountain Lakes High School

No. 5 - Chatham High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with all earning an A or A+ for academics and college prep.

When it comes to clubs and activities, each earned either a B-, B, or B+.

Diversity rankings remained impressive as well, with the Morris County School of Technology boasting an A- and the others coming in with a B- rating.

The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering led at lunchtime, earning an A food ranking, while the others earned a B.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

