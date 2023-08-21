These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Morris County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Morris County” report:
- No. 1 - The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering
- No. 2 - Morris County School of Technology
- No. 3 - West Morris Mendham High School
- No. 4 - Mountain Lakes High School
- No. 5 - Chatham High School
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, with all earning an A or A+ for academics and college prep.
When it comes to clubs and activities, each earned either a B-, B, or B+.
Diversity rankings remained impressive as well, with the Morris County School of Technology boasting an A- and the others coming in with a B- rating.
The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering led at lunchtime, earning an A food ranking, while the others earned a B.
Click here for the complete list from Niche.
