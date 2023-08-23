These Are The Top-Ranked Private High Schools In Morris County, Website Says

Niche has a report for that, too.

The community and school ranking site has released its 2023 report of "Best Private High Schools in Morris County."

These five private schools were ranked among the best in Morris county by Niche:

No. 1: Delbarton School

Delbarton School No. 2: Morristown Beard School

Morristown Beard School No. 3: Gill St. Bernard's School

Gill St. Bernard's School No. 4: Villa Walsh Academy

Villa Walsh Academy No. 5: Academy of Saint Elizabeth

All five schools earned an A+ from Niche.

Tuition at the Morristown Beard School costs about $50,000 a year, while Delbarton School tuition costs about $45,000 annually. Both earned an A+ in academics, college prep, and clubs/activities, as well as a B+ in diversity.

According to Niche, the ranking is based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents." SAT/ACT scores, quality of colleges considered by students, data sourced from Niche users and from the US Department of Education are just some of the factors considered.

Click here for the complete Niche list of Best Private High Schools in Morris County.

