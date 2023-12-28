Thermal Scientist From Chatham Makes Forbes' 30 Under 30

On it is Drew Lilley, a 28-year-old Chatham native and UPenn grad.

Lilley, a thermal scientist, CEO, and co-founder of Calion Technologies, made the Energy category.

"Lilley founded Calion Technologies to commercialize his doctoral research on ionocaloric heating and cooling for zero-emission refrigeration," Fobres writes.

"Ionocaloric refrigeration is an alternative to traditional vapor-compression technology, which has dominated cooling and heat pumping for over a century but accounts for a lot of CO2 emissions. Calion's technology eliminates these refriegerants using simple salt and water. By modulating the ion concentration in a liquid mixture, cooling is achieved without forming harmful vapor."

Lilley earned his Ph.D in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley just this year, and his company has gotten $3 million in funding, Forbes says. A paid pilot test at about eight homes is in the works, Forbes says.

