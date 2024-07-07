Odd Photoshop Job Has Critics Calling Out Teresa Giudice: 'Were Y'all Teleported To The Beach?'

The 52-year-old Montville mom shared a photo of herself with Larsa Pippen, of "Real Housewives of Miami," wishing her a happy birthday on a beach.

But something's off: It appears someone cut the "Housewives" out of a different photo and placed them on a beach.

Both fans and haters caught on.

"Were y'all teleported to the beach or..," one person commented.

"This is the kind of beach trip I can afford!" another said.

Even celebs were spotted in the peanut gallery.

"What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?" content producer Traci Morrissey chimed in.

"i love an ai queen," actress Tommy Dorfman said.

Giudice posted the picture just after dining at a Bergen County restaurant known to attract celebs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.