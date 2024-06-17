Suspected Robber Captured After Trying To Flee On Foot, Mount Olive PD Says

At 9:15 p.m., officers responded to Eagle Rock Village on a report of a man who had been robbed by a person wearing all black with a black ski mask who had a pointed object in his hand, Mt. Olive police said.

The robber, Jean Rubio, caused a minor injury to the victim and then fled on foot prior to police's arrival, officers said. Police searched the area but were initially unable to locate Rubio, but found his vehicle with two black ski masks and a screwdriver, officers said.

On Thursday June 13, officers spotted Rubio entering a vehicle and then followed it to the Shell Gas Station on Route 46, police said. Rubio was asked to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, police said, though he was apprehended.

Rubio was charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest, hindering his own apprehension, obstruction, criminal mischief and multiple weapons offenses, police said. He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court hearing, police said.

