Susan Driscoll, Teacher From Morris County, Dies At 39

A lifelong Garden Stater, Driscoll was born in Livingston, and also lived in Springfield and Chatham, before graduating from Morristown-Beard School, where she played basketball and field hockey, her obituary reads.

She spent a year in Paterson working for Americorps helping underprivileged children before attending American University, where she played hockey, according to her obituary.

As a teacher, Driscoll worked at St. Leo's in Irvington and also taught at Washington Township public schools in Morris County. Driscoll was an avid animal lover who loved to bake, decorate cakes and quilt.

She is survived by her fiancé, Andy, her dachshund, Oscar, her parents, her brother and sister and numerous other family members and friends.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham.

