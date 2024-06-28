Support Rising For Children Of Motorcyclist Killed In Route 46 Mount Olive Crash

A fundraiser has been set up to assist three of Jacobs' children and their mother, Ashley. Jacobs, an East Stroudsburg, PA resident. Jacobs also had an 4-month old son, Silas, with his fiancée, Ally Kaufman.

As of Friday, June 28, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,400.

"Emotionally the road to peace and understanding will be a long and arduous one," Dorothy Pharo, who organized the fundraiser said. "Financially his family is faced with the burden of losing his monetary and physical support.

Kaufman said she spoke to Jacobs 10 minutes before his crash, telling him that she loved him, which the pair did everyday.

"There are no words to describe how deeply in love Jeff and I were," Kaufman said. "It was truly indescribable, immeasurable. Jeff was perfect to me, I loved everything — and I mean everything — about him. My one true love, my knight in tattooed armor."

Kaufman said Jacobs died doing what he loved.

"He always said if he could go this is the way he would want to go," Kaufman said. "He loved motorcycles, it was his hobby and truly enjoyed the ride. We had the sweetest love we both felt for each other from head to toe. We were supposed to be together. I feel so robbed and our life together cut so short."

