Soccer Superstar Appearing At Morris County Wawa Grand Opening

Luis Robles, who was goalkeeper for the New York Red Bulls for seven seasons will be on hand as Wawa opens its new location in Mount Olive at 194 Route 206 on Thursday, August 1. Robles holds the Major League Soccer record for most consecutive regular season starts by a goalkeeper.

Robles will be joined by Redd, the New York Red Bulls mascot, Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, the Mount Olive Police Department and the Flanders Fire Co. #1 and Rescue Squad.

The grand opening begins at 7:45 a.m., with the store opening at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers will get a t-shirt and free size coffee. The police departments and fire departments will face off in a Hoagies for Heroes building competition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.