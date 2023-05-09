'She Is A Fighter:' Morris County Mom Re-Diagnosed With Cancer After Leg Removal Sees Support

Angie Erazo and her husband, Ron, have been a part of the Morris Plains School District since their son, Gilbert, was in Kindergarten, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family. Ron even works as a district employee and is “always available to lend a hand, volunteer his time, or simply provide a hug to someone in need,” describes the campaign.

But in Fall 2021, tragedy struck when Angie was diagnosed with bone cancer, resulting in a debilitating series of chemotherapy treatments, hospital stays, and worst of all, missed time with Gilbert — yet she continued to emit positivity.

“Through it all, Angie had a smile on her face, made sure that her son didn't miss a friend's birthday party or soccer game, and tried to be as present as possible,” reads the fundraiser.

The following February, Angie underwent surgery to remove her leg, which was where the cancer was contained.

“This was a big transition for everyone, but it allowed Angie to be with her family, which was the end goal,” the campaign explains.

But things didn’t end there — just after the family was able to relax, enjoy a calm summer, and get into a “new normal,” tragedy struck for a second time when Angie, experiencing chest pains, learned that the cancer had returned and was spreading rapidly.

“Everyone went into action after Angie was re-diagnosed, and with her superwoman powers, Angie began treatment once again,” the campaign says.

Now, the community is rallying around the family as medical bills pile up again.

“The cancer is very aggressive and growing fast, medical and home bills are adding up, and the family now needs our help more than ever,” reads the fundraiser.

While its initial $20,000 goal was reached in just four days, organizer Jessica Renee shared in a Tuesday, May 9 update that they are “reaching for the moon” and has increased the target to $45,000.

“Ron spoke with us this morning and shared the overwhelming love and appreciation he has for everyone in his community and for those that have been connected to us through this fundraiser,” the update says. “We know that the fight against cancer is not a sprint but a marathon! Angie has had some good days and some harder days but she is a fighter with all of us in her corner!”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

