Sexual Education Video Casting Paid Roles For Women In Madison

A sex education video for LGBTQIA and women's health centers is casting for a shoot in July in Madison. The video is looking for two women, both people of color, with one age 35 to 40 and the other 42 to 48 for the shoot. One role pays $750 for half a day while the other pays $900 for half a day.

The hosts should be comfortable discussing subjects like sex education, abortion and LGBTQIA rights.

The hosts must be able to memorize up to two, five minute scripts and be comfortable reading from a teleprompter. The hosts must have on-camera hosting experience and be able to provide a reel and also a self-recorded read of a sample script.

Hosts are asked to submit their height, weight, shirt, bust, pant and shoe sizes.

