Serious Crash On Route 80 Causing Heavy Delays In Rockaway

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 80 in Morris County Sunday, July 7.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT website showed three lanes of the westbound lanes were down, east of Exit 35 in Rockaway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

