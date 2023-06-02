Partly Cloudy 93°

Serious Crash Closes Route 206 In Morris County

Route 206 in Morris County was closed due to a serious crash investigation just before during rush hour traffic on Friday, June 2, developing reports say.

Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

The crash shut down the highway in both directions north of CR 512/Pottersville Road in Chester around 3:30 p.m., according to the NJDOT:

A tractor-trailer and an SUV collided near the intersection of Fox Chase Road, prompting a request for two medical helicopters, one of which was later canceled, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

