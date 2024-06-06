Overcast 79°

Screeching Tires In Supermarket Parking Lot Leads To DWI Arrest: Denville PD

It was the tire screech heard around Denville.

Acme supermarket in Denville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A 41-year-old Cedar Grove resident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday, June 4, after police in Denville heard his tires screeching in an Acme parking lot, officers said.

The officer observed a vehicle's tires screeching in place while in a parking tall and began an investigation, Denville police said in a release. The driver, Steven Duarte, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

He was also issued two summonses for careless and reckless driving and is due back in court, police said.

