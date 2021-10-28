Support Rises For Beloved Mt. Olive Coach, Young Daughter Critically Hurt In Head-On Crash

Support is on the rise for a Morris County father and daughter who suffered serious injuries in a head-on car crash.

Benjamin “QB” Quattlebaum and his 12-year-old daughter, Destinee, were hospitalized with critical injuries after their car was struck head-on by a driver on Route 46 in Budd Lake on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a GoFundMe launched for their medical expenses.

Quattlebaum is a 2003 graduate of Mount Olive High School and a former member of the state championship football team. He also volunteers as a coach for the eighth-grade Mount Olive Junior Marauders Varsity football team.

Destinee, meanwhile, is a sixth-grader in Hackettstown and a talented athlete in several sports, according to the campaign, launched by John McBride.

“Both father and daughter are expected to have extended hospital stays and face long roads to recovery,” McBride writes.

In the meantime, Quattlebaum will be unable to work due to the extent of his injuries, McBride says.

“Any donation you could make will help them with their medical bills and to stay afloat until Ben can get back to work,” reads the campaign, which had already raised more than $15,500 in less than 24 hours.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Ben & Destinee Need Your Help’ on GoFundMe.

