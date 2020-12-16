Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Schools

SNOW DAY: These Morris And Sussex County Districts Are Closed Thursday

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Butler High School
Butler High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Dozens of schools and districts in Northern Jersey have announced closures and early releases in anticipation of the Nor’easter storm expected to pummel the region with heavy snowfall.

Several Morris and Sussex County schools made the list, including Rockaway Valley Elementary School in Boonton and the entire Madison Public School district, marking its first snow day of the year.

Scroll down to view the updated list of Morris and Sussex County schools and districts that will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17.

  • Butler Borough Public Schools
  • Clip Shoppe School of Dog Grooming, Newfoundland
  • East Hanover Township School District
  • Fredon Township Elementary School
  • King of Kings Preschool, Mountain Lakes
  • Lincoln Park Borough
  • The London Day School, Florham Park
  • Madison Public Schools
  • Mendham Borough
  • Mount Arlington Public Elementary School
  • Riverdale Borough
  • Rockaway Valley Elementary School, Boonton Township
  • Roxbury Township School District, Succasunna

Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.