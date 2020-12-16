SNOW DAY: These Morris And Sussex County Districts Are Closed Thursday

Dozens of schools and districts in Northern Jersey have announced closures and early releases in anticipation of the Nor’easter storm expected to pummel the region with heavy snowfall.
Several Morris and Sussex County schools made the list, including Rockaway Valley Elementary School in Boonton and the entire Madison Public School district, marking its first snow day of the year.
Scroll down to view the updated list of Morris and Sussex County schools and districts that will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17.
- Butler Borough Public Schools
- Clip Shoppe School of Dog Grooming, Newfoundland
- East Hanover Township School District
- Fredon Township Elementary School
- King of Kings Preschool, Mountain Lakes
- Lincoln Park Borough
- The London Day School, Florham Park
- Madison Public Schools
- Mendham Borough
- Mount Arlington Public Elementary School
- Riverdale Borough
- Rockaway Valley Elementary School, Boonton Township
- Roxbury Township School District, Succasunna
Check back for updates.
