SNOW DAY: These Morris And Sussex County Districts Are Closed Thursday

Dozens of schools and districts in Northern Jersey have announced closures and early releases in anticipation of the Nor’easter storm expected to pummel the region with heavy snowfall.

Several Morris and Sussex County schools made the list, including Rockaway Valley Elementary School in Boonton and the entire Madison Public School district, marking its first snow day of the year.

Scroll down to view the updated list of Morris and Sussex County schools and districts that will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Butler Borough Public Schools

Clip Shoppe School of Dog Grooming, Newfoundland

East Hanover Township School District

Fredon Township Elementary School

King of Kings Preschool, Mountain Lakes

Lincoln Park Borough

The London Day School, Florham Park

Madison Public Schools

Mendham Borough

Mount Arlington Public Elementary School

Riverdale Borough

Rockaway Valley Elementary School, Boonton Township

Roxbury Township School District, Succasunna

Check back for updates.

