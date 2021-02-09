School Bus Crashes At Morris County Intersection

A school bus collided with another vehicle at a Morris County intersection Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash involved a Dover school bus and occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and Pequannock Street, according to the district’s official Twitter page.

There were no passengers on the bus during the crash, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

This morning there was a traffic accident involving a Dover school bus at Center and Pequannock.The bus was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries to the drivers. After conferring with Mayor Blackman,we felt it was important to share this information with the community. — Dover Public Schools (@PublicDover) September 2, 2021

“After conferring with Mayor Blackman, we felt it was important to share this information with the community,” the district said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.