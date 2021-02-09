Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice

School Bus Crashes At Morris County Intersection

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dover school bus
Dover school bus Photo Credit: Dover Public Schools via Facebook

A school bus collided with another vehicle at a Morris County intersection Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash involved a Dover school bus and occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and Pequannock Street, according to the district’s official Twitter page.

There were no passengers on the bus during the crash, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

“After conferring with Mayor Blackman, we felt it was important to share this information with the community,” the district said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

