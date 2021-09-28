Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Schools

Police Seek ID For Driver Who Repeatedly Approached Middle School Girl At Parsippany Bus Stop

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle driven by a man they say repeatedly approached a middle school girl standing at a Parsipany bus stop.
A white man in his 60s with gray hair and a mustache was behind the wheel of the sedan pictured above when he passed a girl standing at a bus stop in the Intervale area and called her “pretty” Tuesday morning, Parsippany police said citing a Brooklawn Middle School resource officer.

The girl told officers that the same vehicle — a blue sedan — had traveled past the area a few times within the past week, police said.

“Keeping our children safe is always of paramount importance,” said Superintendent of Schools, Barbara Sargent. “We urge you to be vigilant in making your children wary of strangers.”

“Please let them know to tell an adult immediately if an incident occurs and to try to get a license number if at all possible,” Sargent said. “Any incident needs to be reported immediately to a responsible adult and the police should always be notified.”

The incident is being investigated by the police department’s investigative division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Communications Center at 973-263-4300 extension 0. 

