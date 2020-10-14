Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public Schools In Morris County

Valerie Musson
The Morris County School of Technology in Denville ranked among the top public schools in the county, according to Niche.com.
The Morris County School of Technology in Denville ranked among the top public schools in the county, according to Niche.com. Photo Credit: Morris County Vocational School District via Facebook

We’ve seen the top public schools throughout New Jersey, but what about Morris County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Morris County is The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering in Rockaway.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Morris County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Morris County High Schools:

  • 1. Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, Rockaway.
  • 2. West Morris Mendham High School
  • 3. The Morris County School of Technology, Denville
  • 4. Mountain Lakes High School
  • 5. Chatham High School

  • 6. Morris Hills High School

  • 7. West Morris Central High School
  • 8. Madison High School
  • 9. Parsippany High School
  • 10. Randolph High School
  • 11. Parsippany Hills High School
  • 12. Mount Olive High School
  • 13. Whippany Park High School
  • 14. Montville Township High School
  • 15. Hanover Park High School
  • 16. Morris Knolls High School
  • 17. Kinnelon High School
  • 18. Morristown High School
  • 19. Roxbury High School
  • 20. Pequannock Township High School

Click here for the full list.

