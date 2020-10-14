NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public Schools In Morris County

We’ve seen the top public schools throughout New Jersey, but what about Morris County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Morris County is The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering in Rockaway.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Morris County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Morris County High Schools:

1. Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, Rockaway.

2. West Morris Mendham High School

3. The Morris County School of Technology, Denville

4. Mountain Lakes High School

5. Chatham High School

6. Morris Hills High School

7. West Morris Central High School

8. Madison High School

9. Parsippany High School

10. Randolph High School

11. Parsippany Hills High School

12. Mount Olive High School

13. Whippany Park High School

14. Montville Township High School

15. Hanover Park High School

16. Morris Knolls High School

17. Kinnelon High School

18. Morristown High School

19. Roxbury High School

20. Pequannock Township High School

Click here for the full list.

