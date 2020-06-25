Murphy: Guidelines For Reopening NJ Schools To Be Released Friday

New Jersey education officials are expected to release guidelines on reopening schools for the 2020 school year after the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

The guidelines have been in the works for weeks and take into account differences between schools and education communities, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The rules acknowledged there's no one size fits all solution.

Students have been remotely learning since mid-March, when schools were closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

While there will be clear standards to be followed in every district, individual superintendents and local boards of education will be given flexibility to be sure an implementation strategy what respects the unique characteristics of each district, the governor said.

New Jersey Commissioner of Education Dr. Lamont Repollet will release the guidelines Friday, June 26 at 1 p.m., during the governor's daily COVID-19 briefing.

CDC guidelines released earlier this year call for face coverings and positioning desks spaced six feet apart and urge students to bring their own lunches.

Last week, state education officials instructed colleges and universities to provide individual plans to The NJ Office of the Secretary of Higher Education at least 14 days before the date they want to reopen, for review by the state's health department.

Higher education institutions were required to abide by the following:

Students and staff must wear facing coverings indoors.

Strongly encouraging wearing face coverings outdoors.

Six-foot social distancing rule.

Sanitization of equipment and materials.

Allowing students and faculty with elevated health risks to learn and teach remotely.

