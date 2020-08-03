Mount Olive Schools Cancel Classes To Plan For Coronavirus Outbreak

Education officials in Mount Olive canceled school Monday while staff meet to discuss conducting classes remotely during a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The day off will be covered with an unused snow day, said Superintendent Robert Zywicki in announcing the closure Friday.

As of Sunday, there had not been any cases of COVID-19 announced in Morris County.

"I understand that might cause alarm," Zywicki said. "But this is purely precautionary."

There were six presumed positive cases of coronavirus in New Jersey as of Sunday evening. Five were in North Jersey and one was in Camden County.

Teachers will be preparing lessons in case schools have to close for health-related reasons, the superintendent said.

The results of Monday's meeting will be made available to parents sometime this week.

Mount Olive schools also canceled popular science fair Maker Fest, which Zywicki said was because some vendors had travel bans that kept them from coming. Teams coming out of state canceled as well, Zywicki said.

