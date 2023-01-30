Mount Olive Comes Together In Hopes Of Paying Off Over $4K In Elementary Student Lunch Debt

The Mount Olive community is wholeheartedly coming together in hopes of paying off more than $4,100 of student meal debt from one of the district’s elementary schools — but they’ve had a number of holdups.

On Friday, Jan. 20, district resident and dedicated parent Kaitlynn Magie launched a GoFundMe account for Sandshore School, which has racked up precisely $4,140 in meal debt.

“I recently began to think about all of the children within our community whose only access to food daily is at school,” Magie writes. “This food is not free and it causes stress and embarrassment for the children who are told they have no money in their accounts but are given food, with each meal tracked, because the school is obligated therefore putting a strain on our school to bare the brunt of the cost that families cannot cover.”

Magie even posts documents from the school citing the exact figure to calculate the fundraiser’s exact goal — the elementary schoolers’ lunch costs $3.50 with breakfast rates at $2.00.

A bit further down Magie posts a screenshot of the district’s food policy, which involves tracking and even reporting students who don’t pay in full. While students can charge for a full lunch up to three times, “following the third time of charging with no reimbursement received, the student’s name and the amount due will be forwarded to the Building Principal,” who will reach out to the student’s parents.

Meanwhile, the student will no longer be allowed a hot lunch and will instead be given a sandwich until the debt is fully paid.

The fundraiser had raised more than $1,100 before Magie was contacted by a Board of Education representative just one day later and was asked to pause the acceptance of donations to “determine who has an outstanding balance to figure out next steps,” concerned that the campaign was directly associated with the district.

“Once the BOE has determined the amount, I will post another update,” Magie wrote. “I am not sure if the traction/attention that gained set these wheels in motion, or someone complaining, but either way, a conversation regarding meal accounts is underway and is a win for the entire district. The acceptance of donations will be reinstated once I am given the OK.

The Sandshore School meal payoff saga continued when, after hearing nothing but crickets for several days, Magie reached out to the board and for an update. She was finally given the approval to turn back on the GoFundMe on Friday, Jan. 27.

“I HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE GO-AHEAD TO REINSTATE THE FUNDRAISING EFFORT!” Magie exclaims. “I can’t say much as I said I wouldn’t, but just know moves are being made and our VOICES are being heard. WE CANT BE QUIET NOW, MOUNT OLIVE!”

Magie has a plan for any additional donations as well.

“My hope is to raise funds to at least bring the accounts to zero,” Magie writes. “If anything extra is raised, I’d like to allocate those funds to the teachers for supplies as they often spend their own money on these things.”

Nearly $1,400 had been raised as of Monday, Jan. 30.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

