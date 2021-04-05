Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Morris County District Was Mistakenly Ranked On ‘Top 100 Schools In NJ’ List, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Dover High School
Dover High School Photo Credit: https://dover-nj.org/

One Morris County school district was mistakenly ranked on U.S. News’ list of the best high schools in the state for 2021, a new report says.

While several Morris districts made the cut, Dover Superintendent James McLaughlin says his district's high school, which ranked 99th, was listed due to “faulty data,” DailyRecord reports.

The U.S. news report stated 52 percent of Dover High School students took at least one AP exam in the 2018-19 school year, but McLaughlin says the accurate rate is around 23 percent and that the other data “just doesn't seem to jive with what we have," he told the outlet.

Click here for the full report from DailyRecord.

