Gun-Toting Morris County Students Charged

A pair of students in Morris County are facing weapons offenses after being found with a gun, authorities said.

Staff members at Morris Knolls High School found the students with the weapon on Thursday, March 23, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna said.

The involved students were already identified and secured by school staff, as was the weapon, by the time police officers arrived. The two juveniles involved were subsequently arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon and related offenses.

There was no active threat to the school, staff or students and the matter remains under investigation.

