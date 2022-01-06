Contact Us
Armed Person Seen Outside Morris County Elementary School Was Off-Duty Cop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Northvail Elementary School in Parsippany
Northvail Elementary School in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The investigation of an armed person seen outside of a Morris County elementary school turned out to be an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

An alert parent contacted officers after seeing the armed civilian outside Northvail Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, Parsippany Police said.

The call prompted an immediate and “full-scale” police response from the department, authorities said.

The investigation found that the person was an off-cuty officer from another jurisdiction who had accidently exposed her concealed handgun as she was getting out of her vehicle, police said.

“We thank the alert parent who saw this and immediately reported it,” said the Parsippany Police Department. “We encourage everyone to report any, and all suspicious activity immediately.”

