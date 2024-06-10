Schools Shelter In Place During Florham Park Perp Search: Police

At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary at an occupied home on Lincoln Avenue, police said. The suspect fled on foot toward Briarwood Road, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and Briarwood and Brooklake schools were put into lockdown due to the proximity of the crime to the school and the suspect being on foot, police said. Despite an extensive search by Florham Park police and other law enforcement agencies, the suspect was not found, officers said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted when police believed the suspect was no longer a threat to the area, officers said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 973-377-2200.

