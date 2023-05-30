Route 206 Crash Takes Down Light Pole, Detours Morris County Traffic

The crash occurred at the highway intersection with Four Bridges and Hillside Road in Chester around 8:45 a.m., according to police and the NJDOT.

As emergency crews work to repair the damaged light pole, several detours have been put into place:

Right turns only onto Rt. 206 from Hillside and Four Bridges Roads

No crossing Rt. 206 from Hillside Road over to Four Bridges Road and vice versa

No left turns onto Hillside Road or Four Bridges Road from Rt. 206

A timeline for the repairs was not made clear.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.