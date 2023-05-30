Route 206 Crash Takes Down Light Pole, Detours Morris County Traffic

The crash occurred at the highway intersection with Four Bridges and Hillside Road in Chester around 8:45 a.m., according to police and the NJDOT.
As emergency crews work to repair the damaged light pole, several detours have been put into place:
- Right turns only onto Rt. 206 from Hillside and Four Bridges Roads
- No crossing Rt. 206 from Hillside Road over to Four Bridges Road and vice versa
- No left turns onto Hillside Road or Four Bridges Road from Rt. 206
A timeline for the repairs was not made clear.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.