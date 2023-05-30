Clear 52°

SHARE

Route 206 Crash Takes Down Light Pole, Detours Morris County Traffic

A crash on Route 206 in Chester took down a traffic light Tuesday, May 30, prompting a series of detours that will continue until repairs are made.

Route 206 crash in Chester
Route 206 crash in Chester Photo Credit: Chester Police NJ via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at the highway intersection with Four Bridges and Hillside Road in Chester around 8:45 a.m., according to police and the NJDOT.

As emergency crews work to repair the damaged light pole, several detours have been put into place:

  • Right turns only onto Rt. 206 from Hillside and Four Bridges Roads
  • No crossing Rt. 206 from Hillside Road over to Four Bridges Road and vice versa
  • No left turns onto Hillside Road or Four Bridges Road from Rt. 206

A timeline for the repairs was not made clear.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE