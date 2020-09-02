Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Union County Woman Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen For Dealing Pounds Of Meth From JC Storage Unit
Real Estate

Teresa, Joe Giudice's Morris County Mansion Will Hit Market Thursday At Nearly $2.5M

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Photo Credit: Behind The Velvet Rope TV - Wikimedia Commons

The Morris County mansion shared by Joe and Teresa Giudice will hit the market Thursday, one of the state's top real estate executives told Daily Voice.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple -- split last year after 20 years of marriage -- brought their girls up in the six-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Montville home.

Located at 6 Indian Trail, the house will be listed at $2.499 million, Michelle Pais told Daily Voice (click here for Pais' website.)

The property spans four acres and boasts a gourmet kitchen, banquet-sized dining room, private wine cellar, a sweeping Cinderella staircase, master suite with walk-in closets, a heated pool, attached three-car garage and detached two-car garage, Pais said.

Teresa is reportedly "ready to start a new life," with Joe settled into a new Italian home after being deported.

Check back for photos Wednesday evening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.