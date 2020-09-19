Prominent Morris County Mansion Listed At $7.495M

A sprawling mansion has hit the Morris County market.

The Mendham home at 475 Bernardsville Road was listed by Coldwell Banker Realty on Zillow Friday at $7.495 million.

The 17,118-square-foot mansion last sold for $6.035 million in 2005, property records show.

"This magnificent palatial landmark estate with breathtaking views, known as 'Oakdene' has commanded a stately presence on the Bernardsville Mountain since the turn of the 20th century," according to its listing

"This estate unites the romance of the past with the best of modern day amenities and the floor plan affords luxurious living."

The mansion has nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, banquet-size dining room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, master retreat with a private balcony, pool and more.

