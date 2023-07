Jonathan McCloskey, of Morristown, and one other man, were found "sleeping" on an Orchard Street bench around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 10, Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Meghan Knab told Daily Voice.

McCloskey was pronounced dead, while the other was hospitalized.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

The cause of death is pending.

