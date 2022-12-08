Wrong-Way Drunken Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Major Delays On Rt. 24, State Police Say

Two drivers — one of them allegedly drunk — were seriously hurt Thursday morning in a major wrong-way crash on Route 24 that backed up traffic for hours and led to an arrest, state police said.

The crash occurred just after 10:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near milepost 4.4 in Madison Borough, Morris County, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

A Ram driver was in the right lane with a Mercedes-Benz behind it when the Ram attempted to avoid a wrong-way Dodge driven by William F. Dempsey, 50, Curry said.

The back left side of the Dodge then struck the front left of the Ram and the front of the Dodge before hitting the Mercedes-Benz head-on.

Dempsey and the Mercedes driver suffered serious injuries during the crash, according to police. The Ram driver was not hurt.

Dempsey, of Florham Park, was also arrested for DWI.

Route 24 westbound was shut down for about three hours following the crash, causing major traffic delays, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.