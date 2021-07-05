Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Sheriff: New Jersey Army Recruit Hijacks School Bus Carrying 18 Children In South Carolina
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman, Teen Charged With Criminal Mischief; Cops Investigating Morris County Apartment Burglary

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Village Green Apartments in Budd Lake
Village Green Apartments in Budd Lake Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating a Thursday morning burglary at a Morris County apartment complex in connection with a criminal mischief incident that led to charges for an adult and teen.

A unit at Village Green Apartments in Budd Lake was broken into and items stolen shortly before 9:30 a.m., Mount Olive police said.

The victim’s motorcycle was also knocked over and spray-painted during the incident, police said.

Two suspects — Ashley Camacho, 19, of Newton, and a 17-year-old boy from Budd Lake whose name was not released — were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in connection with the motorcycle damage, authorities said.

The apartment burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Olive Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.