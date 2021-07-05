Woman, Teen Charged With Criminal Mischief; Cops Investigating Morris County Apartment Burglary

Police are investigating a Thursday morning burglary at a Morris County apartment complex in connection with a criminal mischief incident that led to charges for an adult and teen.

A unit at Village Green Apartments in Budd Lake was broken into and items stolen shortly before 9:30 a.m., Mount Olive police said.

The victim’s motorcycle was also knocked over and spray-painted during the incident, police said.

Two suspects — Ashley Camacho, 19, of Newton, and a 17-year-old boy from Budd Lake whose name was not released — were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in connection with the motorcycle damage, authorities said.

The apartment burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Olive Police Department.

