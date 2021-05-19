Woman, 80, Hurt After Crashing Into Tree During Medical Episode In Morris County

An 80-year-old woman suffering from a medical issue crashed into a tree in Morris County Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman drove off the road and struck a tree near W. Springtown Road and Harvest Lane around 7:30 a.m., Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told Daily Voice.

She was apparently suffering from a medical issue prior to the crash, Niemynski said.

A Medevac was requested as a precaution and later canceled, authorities said.

Niemynski did not specify the victim's extent of injuries, though initial reports say she was unconscious as emergency crews arrived.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Have photos of the scene? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

