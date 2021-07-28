Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: NJSP Lieutenant Dies Suddenly
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Water Bottle Blocks Brake Pedal, Causing Driver To Slam Into Morris County Building, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
25-27-29 S. Main Street in Wharton
25-27-29 S. Main Street in Wharton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 35-year-old woman crashed into a Morris County building Tuesday morning after a water bottle fell and blocked her car’s brake pedal, police said.

The woman was attempting to exit a parking space near 25-27-29 S. Main Street in Wharton when a water bottle fell and blocked her brake pedal, causing her to crash into the building around 9:35 a.m., police Lt. William Hamilton told Daily Voice.

The driver was found to be at fault in the crash, which caused minor damages to the building’s steps and porch, authorities said.

The fire department also assisted at the scene following the crash to ensure the building’s stability, according to initial reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.