Water Bottle Blocks Brake Pedal, Causing Driver To Slam Into Morris County Building, Police Say

A 35-year-old woman crashed into a Morris County building Tuesday morning after a water bottle fell and blocked her car’s brake pedal, police said.

The woman was attempting to exit a parking space near 25-27-29 S. Main Street in Wharton when a water bottle fell and blocked her brake pedal, causing her to crash into the building around 9:35 a.m., police Lt. William Hamilton told Daily Voice.

The driver was found to be at fault in the crash, which caused minor damages to the building’s steps and porch, authorities said.

The fire department also assisted at the scene following the crash to ensure the building’s stability, according to initial reports.

