Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Investigators Probe Fort Lee Apartment Building Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Flown To Hospital In Potentially Deadly Route 206 Crash: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air 1

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following a potentially fatal crash on Route 206, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in Mount Olive near Route 80 eastbound shortly before 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The trapped victim was extricated while Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter was called to land on the Route 206 extension for hospital transportation, the initial report says.

Emergency crews in Byram were also requested, as were the fatal accident and crime scene investigation teams.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.