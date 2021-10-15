UPDATE: Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Box Truck In Morris County

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a box truck in Morris County Friday morning, police said.

The motorcyclist — a 59-year-old East Hanover man — was riding south on North Passaic Avenue in Chatham when he was hit by a box truck crossing North Passaic Avenue from Harvard Street just before 10:35 a.m., local police said.

The rider was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious and life-threatening injuries, police said.

The truck driver was issued a summons for careless driving and may face additional charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting agencies include the Chatham Emergency Squad, Chatham Fire Department, Atlantic Health Medic Units, Madison Police Department, Livingston Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.