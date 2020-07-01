Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Morris County Park Hanging Death Ruled Suicide

Cecilia Levine
Lewis Morris Park, County Road 510
Lewis Morris Park, County Road 510 Photo Credit: Google Maps

The hanging death of a person in a Morris County park over the weekend has been ruled a suicide, authorities announced Wednesday.

The body was found by a Lewis Morris Park patron in the Sugarloaf section of the park around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Morris County Park Police Lt. Chris List said.

The park was briefly closed and has since reopened, List said. 

"The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office ordinarily does not issue public statements on active investigation," Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said. "However, given the fact that unsubstantiated statements have circulated on social media, there exists a need to provide more information to the public at this time. 

"There is no cause to believe there is any criminality involved."

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Park Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI and Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating. 

Lewis Morris County Park in Morristown spans 22.1 miles of trails across more than 2,100 acres.

