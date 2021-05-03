Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Multi-Agency Probe Ties Quartet To 84 Burglaries In Eight NJ Counties, Rockland
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Body Of Missing NJ College Student From Nepal, 22, Found In Brooklyn, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County detectives have located and identified the body of the 22-year-old international college student from Nepal missing since January.
Morris County detectives have located and identified the body of the 22-year-old international college student from Nepal missing since January. Photo Credit: Borough of Madison New Jersey via Facebook

Detectives have located and identified the body of the 22-year-old New Jersey college student from Nepal who was missing since January. 

Ajay Sah, 22, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Drew University around 8 p.m. and reported missing three days later around 4 p.m., Madison police said.

He was then seen on surveillance footage at the Brooklyn Bridge just hours after his disappearance. In Sea Bright, a citizen found Sah’s backpack, which was turned over to police toward the end of April.

Meanwhile, an unidentified body was found in the Anchorage Channel in Brooklyn on March 9 and determined to be Sah’s after a joint investigation between the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit and the New York City Chief Medical Examiner.

A GoFundMe dedicated to the search for the missing student had garnered more than $25,000, while a Facebook page with the same cause had gained more than 1,100 supporters.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office extends its condolences to the Sah family for their loss," Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. "The circumstances of this disappearance were challenging, however, were investigated thoroughly by the MCPO, Madison Police Department and its law enforcement partners." 

"We appreciate all of the hard work put into tracing Mr. Sah’s movements. We pray the Sah family finds closure following the tragic loss of their family member. I’d also like to thank the public for its help in getting the word out about this missing person.”

Sah’s final death certificate is pending, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons and Hi-Tech Crimes units, Madison Police Department, NYPD Counter Terrorism Unit, NYPD Missing Persons Unit, NYPD MPU – Morgue Unit, NJ Transit Police, and New Jersey State Police MPU.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.