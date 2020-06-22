Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Rutherford PD: Released Stalker Chases Terrified Woman Down Street
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trespasser, 18, Airlifted After Fall From Mysterious Jefferson Rope Swing

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Air Three reportedly flew the victim to Morristown Medical Center.
Atlantic Air Three reportedly flew the victim to Morristown Medical Center. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance Facebook

An 18-year-old woman who snuck onto a property in Jefferson Township was airlifted to the hospital after sustaining an injury on a rope swing, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday evening, on the private Schoolhouse Road property in Oak Ridge owned by Newark Watershed, Jefferson Township Lt. Robert Bush said. 

Initial reports said the woman fell approximately 15 feet but police did not disclose details.

"The property is private and there are multiple warning signs against trespassing and illegal parking," Bush said. "The rope swing has been there for several years and usually is removed, then mysteriously put back up again."

The site became increasingly popular after several videos were posted to YouTube

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.