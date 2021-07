A main road in Parsippany was shut down as crews repair a live power line that fell into the roadway Friday morning.

The intersection of Route 53 and Park Road was closed during the early morning hours and reopened by 9:35 a.m., Parsippany Police said.

While Route 53 has been reopened in both directions, the portion of Park Road remained closed between Route 53 and James Street, police said.

