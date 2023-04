A tractor-trailer caught fire on Tuesday, April 11, causing a shutdown of Route 206 in Chester, authorities said.

The highway was closed in both directions after the vehicle went up in flames near Plant Detectives, police said around 7 a.m. Initial reports came in about 15 minutes beforehand.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to douse the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.