Three-Car Crash Jams Route 80 In Morris County

Traffic backed up along the eastbound side of Route 80 in Morris County following a three-car crash on Saturday, Feb. 18.

A Dodge Charger struck the back of a Mercedes-Benz ML3, and a BMW i330 ran off the road to the right, struck the guardrail, struck the Dodge in the right shoulder, ran off the road to the left, and impacted the center guardrail and median around 3:50 p.m. near milepost 30.6 in Mount Arlington, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The driver of the BMW sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Mercedes were not injured.

The eastbound lanes were closed for three hours causing heavy traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

