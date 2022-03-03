Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Totowa Trio Charged With Killing Paterson Woman Found Stuffed In Car Trunk
DV Pilot Police & Fire

'They Got Greedy:’ 2 Nabbed After Scamming Cash From Morris County Man, Going Back For More

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Two suspects were arrested after "convincingly" scamming money from a Morris County man and trying to go back a second time for additional proceeds, police say.
Two suspects were arrested after "convincingly" scamming money from a Morris County man and trying to go back a second time for additional proceeds, police say. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

Two suspects were arrested after "convincingly" scamming money from a Morris County man and trying to go back a second time for additional proceeds, police say.

The suspects — whose identities were not released — scammed a Riverdale man out of a “large sum of cash” by “convincingly” telling him that his son was in jail and needed bail money, local police said in a Thursday release.

After finding success with the first attempt, the pair went back a second time and tried to scam the victim out of even more cash, police said.

“They got greedy and tried to get more money from him a second time and the arrests were made,” said Riverdale Police.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar scam is asked to contact Riverdale Police at (973) 835-0034 immediately.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.