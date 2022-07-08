Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Suspected Human Remains Recovered At Site Of Morris County House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Morris Minute Men at the scene.
Morris Minute Men at the scene. Photo Credit: Morris Minute Men EMS Facebook

Suspected human remains were recovered at the site of a Morris Township house fire that broke out early Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said.

Bodies believed to be those of Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, were found Saturday afternoon at their Normandy Heights Road home, local police said.

The Morris Township Fire Department battled the blaze for several hours before it was fully extinguished. Repeated efforts by emergency crews to locate the Ricciardis had been unsuccessful due to the extent of the damages, Carroll said.

Additional details were not released.

