Streets Closed As Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Morris County Veterans Association: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
American Legion at 210 Espanong Rd.
American Legion at 210 Espanong Rd. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Streets were closed as fire crews were battling a two-alarm blaze at a veterans association in Morris County, developing reports say.

The blaze broke out at 210 Espanong Rd. in Lake Hopatcong shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google as the location of the American Legion U.S. veterans association.

Additional crews were called to the scene following a partial building collapse, the initial report says.

Meanwhile, Espanong Road was closed from Edison Road to Noland Point, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

