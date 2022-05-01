Contact Us
STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Years After Homicide Of Beloved Morris County Woman

Judy Brown, 28, was found dead in her 1973 Ford Maverick in the parking lot of Beefsteak Charlie’s Restaurant on Route 46 in Parsippany shortly after 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1983, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly four decades after a beloved Morris County woman was found dead in her car in the parking lot of a restaurant on Route 46.

Judy Brown, 28, was found dead in her 1973 Ford Maverick in the parking lot of Beefsteak Charlie’s Restaurant on Route 46 in Parsippany shortly after 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1983, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown, of Sherbrook Drive in Rockaway Township, was last seen alive by a coworker at her workplace of Bell Atlantic in Ledgewood sometime after 5 p.m. the previous night, authorities said.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

