State Police: Victim Airlifted In Route 80 Crash

Valerie Musson
A victim was airlifted with serious injuries after a car overturned in a crash on Route 80 westbound in Morris County Friday morning, state police said.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned near milepost 31.7 in Roxbury Township just before 6:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

One occupant was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Goez said.

All lanes were temporarily shut down for the helicopter to land. The right lane remained shut down for the investigation as of 9:15, Goez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

