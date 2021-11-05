Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police: Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Route 80, Slams Into Guardrail

Valerie Musson
Email me
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A tractor-trailer veered off Route 80 westbound and slammed into a guardrail, causing delays in Morris County early Tuesday morning, state police said. 

The trailer ran off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail near milepost 23.8 in Mount Olive Township just after 1:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

All lanes have reopened following the crash, which remains under investigation, Peele said.

No injuries were reported.

