A Honda Accord went up in flames on Route 80 Thursday morning, causing the temporary shutdown of an exit ramp in Morris County, state police said.

The sedan caught fire just before 9:15 a.m. on the Exit 45 ramp of Route 80 eastbound in Parsippany, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The ramp was shut down for about an hour as crews doused the blaze and cleared the scene, Goez said.

No injuries were reported.

