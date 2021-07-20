Contact Us
State Police: 3 Hospitalized After Mercedes Van Strikes SUV On Route 80 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
NJSP
Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Three occupants of an SUV were hospitalized after being struck by a Mercedes van on Route 80 in Morris County Monday night, state police said.

The driver of a Toyota 4Runner was backing up in the right lane of Rt. 80 westbound when the vehicle was struck by a Mercedes van, causing the SUV to overturn near milepost 35 in Rockaway Township just after 9:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Three Toyota occupants were taken to Morristown Medical Center with injuries considered non-life-threatening, Curry said.

The Mercedes driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

