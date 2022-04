A small plane carrying four people rolled off the runway after landing at Morristown Airport Saturday, April 2, officials said.

The Learjet 45 had departed from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta, the FAA said.

Initial reports say the plane crashed at the Hanover airport around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.